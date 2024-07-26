Akshay Kumar claps back at trolls

Bollywood A-lister Akshay Kumar hit back at trolls criticizing the actor for his packed schedule and multiple films each year.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a recent conversation with Indian entrepreneur Ghazal Alagh, for the promotion of his film ‘Sarfira’, Akshay Kumar breaks the silence on the criticism he often receives for overworking and doing multiple projects simultaneously.

He said, “Mujhe kehte hain ye chaar film kyu karta hai saal mein… isko ek film karni chahiye (They say to me, why does he do four films a year… he should do just one film)…”

In a savage response to trolls, Kumar asked, “Chalo main ek picture kar leta hu baaki din kya karunga? Tere ghar mein aaun (Okay, so I do one film, but what will I do for the rest of the days? Should I come to your house)?”

“Many people who tell the other people ki ye bahoot kaam karte hein. Beta yaad rakhna (that he is working too much. Remember), lucky are those people who get work,” noted the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ actor. “Yahan kaam nahi milta… roz koi na koi bolta hai berozgaari chal rahi hai ye chal raha hai wo chal raha hai… jisko kaam mil raha hai usko toh karne do (Not everyone gets work here. Every day someone or the other say there is unemployment, this is happening, that is happening… if someone is getting work, let them do it).”

Also Read: Akshay Kumar reveals being financially ‘cheated’ by film producers

Notably, his latest film ‘Sarfira’, the Hindi adaptation of Sudha Kongara’s Tamil flick ‘Soorarai Pottru’, co-starring Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal, was released theatrically earlier this month.

Akshay Kumar has three more films to release for the year, including ‘Khel Khel Mein’, ‘Sky Force’ and ‘Singham Again’, along with a special appearance in ‘Stree 2’.