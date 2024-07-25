Akshay Kumar reveals being financially ‘cheated’ by film producers

Bollywood A-lister Akshay Kumar claimed he has been cheated financially by film producers, who never gave him his payment.

In a recent conversation with entrepreneur Ghazal Alagh, Akshay Kumar asked her if she had ever been cheated in business, to which she admitted that she had and she never trusted the person to work with them again, as ‘cheating is not acceptable’.

To which, Kumar confessed that this is something common between him and the businesswoman. Without taking any names, he said, “Main uske baad main usse baat hi nahin karta, chup ho jaata hoon, apna side mein nikal jaata hoon (I just don’t talk to that person, who cheats me, after that, and go quiet)…”

“Ek do producers ki payment nahin aati hain (It has happened to me. A few producers haven’t cleared my dues) and that is cheating only,” he disclosed.

Notably, his latest film ‘Sarfira’, the Hindi adaptation of Sudha Kongara’s Tamil flick ‘Soorarai Pottru’, co-starring Radhika Madan and Paresh, was released theatrically earlier this month.

Next, he has an anticipated lineup of projects, including ‘Jolly LLB 3’, ‘Hera Pheri 3’, ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, ‘Shankara’, ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Sky Force’.