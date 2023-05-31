Akshay Kumar’s backpack grabs attention on social media: What’s so special about it?

The airport look of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and his uber-cool and quirky backpack is the latest buzz on social media.

Akshay Kumar was recently spotted by the Indian paparazzi as he returned from the schedule of his upcoming film ‘Shankara’. However, what other than his casual attire for the flight alerted the fashion police was his attention-grabbing LED dragon-eyed backpack, which resembled the face of an Iron Man.

Not just once, Akshay Kumar has been sporting the same bag quite frequently off-late and it’s only fair when the piece comes with a whopping tag of INR35,000. Yes, the statement bag comes with a hefty price tag, but what makes it this expensive?

The backpack has a LED display on it with red eyes that blink. That’s not about it.

Reportedly, the dragon-eye bag, which comes in different variants for different price ranges, comes with a number of built-in features. Apart from the hard-built, waterproof exterior, the bag has a built-in full-colour dot matrix screen and it can also connect to a smartphone via Bluetooth.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar had quite a disappointing year in 2022, and the lull continued to his first release of the year ‘Selfiee’ as well. He has an interesting line-up of films for 2023 including ‘OMG 2’, the untitled ‘Soorarai Pottru’ remake and a Marathi title.