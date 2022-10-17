Akshay Kumar calls out online publication for baseless news

Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar has had enough of baseless reporting; he called out an online publication for publishing a false statement about him.

Several reports from Indian media outlets made rounds in the past couple of weeks which claimed that among the many prized possessions of the ‘Raksha Bandhan’ actor, he also owns a luxurious private jet worth millions.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Khiladi Kumar finally has an answer to these ‘baseless lies’ about himself. He took to his official handle on the micro-blogging site and lashed at the online publication which claimed that the actor does ‘many movies in a year’ and hence it is not unusual for him to ‘own a private jet’ worth ‘INR260 crore’.

Liar, Liar…pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I’m just not in a mood to let them get away with it. Write baseless lies about me, and I’ll call it out. Here, a Pants on Fire (POF) gem for you. 👇#POFbyAK pic.twitter.com/TMIEhdV3f6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 16, 2022

With a screengrab of the report, Kumar tweeted: “Liar, Liar…pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I’m just not in a mood to let them get away with it.”

“Write baseless lies about me, and I’ll call it out,” the actor warned.

Also read: Akshay Kumar tears up during reality show

Twitter users supported the Bollywood celeb on his statement against fake reporting. One of the fans wrote, “Arey sir aise kon expose karta hai, (Sir, who exposes in this way) nice to see your aggressive mood after long time.”

“Can we keep Pants on Fire at the same level with ‘jali Naa…teri jali na’,” another user joked in reference to his dialogue from ‘Hera Pheri’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

On the work front, Akshay Kumar had quite a packed year with consecutive releases, including ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, and ‘Cuttputlli’.

He is currently awaiting the release of ‘Ram Setu’, slated to hit theatres on October 25.

Comments