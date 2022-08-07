Akshay Kumar tears up during reality show, video goes viral

In the viral video, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar can be seen in tears during a live show after receiving an emotional message from her sister.

During a promotional outing for his upcoming film ‘Raksha Bandhan’ at a singing reality show, the Khiladi of the Indian film industry broke down in tears upon hearing a heartwarming audio message from her real-life sister Alka Bhatia.

A new promo for the upcoming episode of the show, released by the makers, sees Kumar getting emotional during the performance of Rituraj who sang the song ‘Phoolon ka, Taaron ka’. The clip also had an audio message from her sister with the performance, where she addressed the actor as “Raju” and said in Punjabi, “I just remembered while chatting with someone that the festival of Rakhi is on August 11.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

She further added: “You stood beside me at all times, good and bad. From being a father, friend to a brother, you played all roles for me. Thank you for everything.”

Akshay Kumar, who got quite emotional in the viral video and barely controlled his tears later disclosed how the life of his family changed after the birth of sister Alka. “There is no bigger relationship than that with a sister,” he stated.

‘Raksha Bandhan’ – starring Akshay Kumar with Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, and Sahejmeen Kaur in lead roles – follows the story of a brother, who is willing to sacrifice everything just to get his sisters married.

The film, helmed by Aanand L. Rai and co-written by Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma, will shed light on the dowry system as well.

Also read: Trailer of Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Raksha Bandhan’ goes viral

‘Raksha Bandhan’ is slated to have a theatrical release on August 11, the date of the festival, and will clash with Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’.

Comments