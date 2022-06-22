Trailer of Akshay Kumar’s film Raksha Bandhan goes viral

The trailer of the upcoming Bollywood film Raksha Bandhan was released and it is going viral across social media platforms.

Raksha Bandhan tells the story of a brother, played by actor Akshay Kumar, who is willing to sacrifice everything just to get his sisters married.

The film, directed by Aanand L. Rai, will shed light on the dowry system as well. It is co-written by Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the cast includes Bhumi Pednekar, Abhinay Raj Singh, Sahil Mehta, Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Abhinav Gautam, Rahaao, Neeraj Sood, Smrithi Srikanth, Sahejmeen Kaur, Salim Siddiqui and Shuruti Kumari.

The director has co-produced the film with Vedant Baali, Kanupriya, Aanand L. Rai, Sonam Budha Sharmaa, Shashikant Sinha and Ashish Tandel.

Raksha Bandhan will release on August 11 this year. It will debut on the same day as Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chaddha.

