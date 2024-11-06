Akshay Kumar planning ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’ with original cast

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is reportedly working to develop “Bhagam Bhag 2” with Govinda and Paresh Rawal who starred in the original film.

Indian media outlet Pinkvilla on Wednesday reported that the Bollywood actor acquired the rights for ‘Bhagam Bhag’ from distribution company Shemaroo and intends to make a sequel to the 2006 film.

“Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag & Garam Masala are three of the most special films for Akshay Kumar and he has already sorted out the franchise rights for Hera Pheri and Bhagam Bhag. Akshay has acquired the rights of this Priyadarshan-directed comic caper, and has put the sequel in the writing stage with a fresh set of writers,” Indian media quoted sources as saying.

As per the sources, the Bollywood star intends to get Govinda and Paresh Rawal to return for the sequel to the film.

“Three comic legends in the same film will be a treat for cinema-going audience, and the idea is to crack a script that does justice to the legacy of their work in the past. The scripting work has just started, as the germ of an idea for Bhagam Bhag 2 is already in place. Akshay will be collaborating with another producer on the film and the details have been kept under wraps for now,” the publication reported, citing sources.

Reportedly, the Bollywood star is working to start shooting the comedy by the end of 2025 and release it in 2026.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently filming for “Housefull 5” and will follow it up with “Welcome To The Jungle” and “Bhooth Bangla.”

Directed by Priyadarshan, ‘Bhagam Bhag’ emerged as a super-hit film at the box office in 2006 and in the succeeding years attained a cult status with its exceptional comedy.