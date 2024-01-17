Husband goals: ‘Proud’ Akshay Kumar celebrates ‘superwoman’ Twinkle Khanna’s graduation

Author and wife of Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna completed her Master’s degree from the University of London and the former couldn’t be a prouder husband.

Bollywood A-lister Akshay Kumar served major husband goals as he proudly celebrated the graduation of his wife, Twinkle Khanna, who achieved the milestone while managing home and kids at the same time.

With a picture from her big day, the ‘OMG 2’ actor penned, “Today on your graduation, I also wish I had studied a bit more to know enough words to tell you how proud you make me, Tina. Congratulations and all my love.”

Further applauding her efforts, he noted, “Two years ago when you told me you wanted to take up studies all over again, I wondered if you meant it. But the day I saw you work so hard and perfectly manage a full-fledged student life along with home, career, me and kids, I knew I had married a superwoman.”

Responding to the post, the star wife commented, “I am lucky to have a partner who encourages me to leap but is always ready to pick me if I fall.”

Meanwhile, in a separate post on her handle, Khanna noted that she can finally call herself Master Twinkle, “in an homage to Master Raju.”

It is worth mentioning here that Twinkle Khanna completed her Masters in Fiction Writing from the Goldsmiths, University of London.

Kumar and Khanna have been married for 23 years and the couple shares two kids together, an elder son, Aarav (21), and a daughter, Nitara (11).

