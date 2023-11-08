‘… it’s bullshit Dad’: Akshay Kumar’s son on his films

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar revealed the brutally honest reviews of his son Aarav Bhatia on his films.

In a recent podcast outing, Bollywood Khiladi, Akshay Kumar opened up on his family’s reactions to his films and revealed that his mother had watched all of his films multiple times before she passed away in 2021.

He further shared his two kids’ response saying, “Beti toh bohot choti hai. Beta hai, woh jab film dekhta hai (my daughter is young but my son, whenever he watches my films)… ‘Good dad I’m proud of you,’ bus itna isse zayada nahi (that’s it, he just speaks a little).”

He continued, “Teenagers have very few words to talk. ‘Beta kaise lagi?’ (When I ask him ‘how’s it’)… ‘Sorry but it’s bullshit Dad.‘ If they don’t like it, that’s where it goes.”

Speaking further, Kumar also shared that his son is least interested in films and showbiz, and just likes to stay busy with his studies and fashion designing.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar has been married to former actor and author Twinkle Khanna since 2001 and the couple shares two kids together, an elder son, Aarav, and a daughter, Nitara.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kumar was last seen in ‘Mission Raniganj’. Next, he has a Marathi film in the pipeline as well as a packed slate for 2024.

