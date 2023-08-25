Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon to reunite after 20 years?

The hit Bollywood couple of the 90s and former partners, Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar are reportedly all set to reunite on screen.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by an Indian media outlet, hit reel and real-life pair of the 90s, who starred in films like ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’, ‘Daava’, ‘Barood’, ‘Keemat’ and the cult favourite ‘Mohra’, are all set to share the screen once again after 20 long years, in the upcoming comedy flick ‘Welcome 3’.

If reports are to be believed, Tandon is part of the ensemble cast of the threequel ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, headlined by Kumar, despite their past differences.

Citing the sources close to the production, the publication exclusively reported, “Akshay and Raveena have worked together on multiple films including cults like Mohra. Their last collaboration was Police Force: An Inside Story. It has taken 20 years and a comic caper like Welcome 3 to bring the two of them together.”

“While details of their dynamic in the film have been kept under wraps, however, it is unlike anything they have done before,” the source continued.

Further giving an update on the filming schedule, the insider shared, “Welcome 3 is titled Welcome to the Jungle and is an adventure comedy with a big ensemble. The prep work is in progress and the shoot schedule will be chalked out soon.”

“Both Akshay and Raveena are excited about this reunion.”

For the unversed, Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar were dating back then and even got engaged around 1995 but it was called off later due to differences.

As for the third film in the blockbuster ‘Welcome’ franchise, it also features Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Suniel Shetty in pivotal roles.

The title is set for theatrical release on Christmas 2024.

No Uday without Majnu: Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar exit ‘Welcome 3’