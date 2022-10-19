Akshaye Khanna claims to be the first choice for ‘Taare Zameen Par’

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna revealed that he was the first choice to play the lead in ‘Taare Zameen Par’ but Aamir Khan took it from him.

In a conversation with an India-based media outlet, the ‘Taal’ actor disclosed filmmaker Amole Gupte wanted to sign him for the role of Ram Shankar Nikumbh in ‘Taare Zameen Par’ and wrote the script with him in mind but the project was hijacked by Khan who later played the lead in his own directorial debut.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

According to the actor, Gupte reached out to the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ star to introduce him to Khanna so he can take it forward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshaye Vinod Khanna 🌀 (@akshaye_khanna_)

“Aamir being Aamir, told him [Gupte] I cannot recommend a script unless I hear it first. So make me hear it, if I will like it, I will tell Akshaye,” Khanna told the tabloid.

“But he like it so much, that he did it,” he quipped.

However, he said that the ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ co-actor narrated the entire story to him in their later meeting and he let it go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

When questioned if Khanna has any regrets about not being a part of the brilliant project, he replied, “I don’t think I could have done a better job than Aamir. He was superb. So it was good that destiny kind of took him.”

‘Taare Zameen Par’ is undoubtedly one of the most iconic movies to be given by the Indian film industry. It featured child actor Darsheel Safary in the lead character of Ishaan Awasthi – a dyslexic child – while, Khan essayed Raj Shankar Nikumbh – the art teacher who helped Awsathi with his reading disorder.

The title was India’s entry for the Oscars in 2009, however, failed to make it to the shortlist round.

Related: Official trailer of ‘Drishyam 2’ released

About Akshaye Khanna, the actor is currently awaiting the release of his next film ‘Drishyam 2’, slated to release on November 18.

Comments