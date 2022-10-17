Viral: Official trailer of ‘Drishyam 2’ released

The official trailer of the upcoming Bollywood film starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu ‘Drishyam 2‘ is going viral.

The trailer shows seven years have passed but the the investigation against Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family in the murder case of IG of Goa Meera Deshmukh’s (Tabu) son Sameer Deshmukh (Rishab Chadha) continues seven years.

This time, the probe is led by an investigating officer played by Akshaye Khanna.

The trailer ends with Vijay Salgaonkar confessing his crimes. Given how many twists the first film hand, we cannot expect how things would go in the flick.

Moreover, a poster of Akshaye Khanna from the film was unveiled on Instagram.

Not only Ajay Devgn and Tabu are returning in the film, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Tabu and Kamlesh Sawant will reprise their roles of Vijay Salgaonkar, Nandini Salgaonkar, Anju Salgaonkar, Anu Salgaonkar, Meera Deshmukh and Inspector Gaitonde too.

Abhishek Pathak has returned to direct and produce the sequel written by Jeethu Joseph and Aamil Keeyan Khan.

‘Drishyam 2‘ is slated to release on November 18 this year.

