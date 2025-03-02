Al Pacino to star in hostage thriller ‘Dead Man’s Wire’

Academy Award winner Al Pacino is set to star in the upcoming hostage thriller Dead Man’s Wire, marking his first collaboration with Academy Award nominee Gus Van Sant.

The film, based on a gripping true story, has already generated buzz with its stellar cast and intense story line.

Al Pacino joins previously announced stars Bill Skarsgard, Dacre Montgomery, Myha’la, Cary Elwes, and Colman Domingo.

The screenplay for Dead Man’s Wire was penned by Austin Kolodney.

The film follows the dramatic events of February 8, 1977, when Tony Kiritsis held Richard O. Hall hostage with a shotgun wired to his own neck, demanding $5 million, immunity from prosecution, and a personal apology.

The incident captivated audiences worldwide.

Al Pacino, known for his legendary performances, recently starred in Knox Goes Away and has several upcoming projects, including The Ritual, Killing Castro, Hand of Dante, Billy Knight, and Easy Waltz.

His role in Dead Man’s Wire adds another intense character to his impressive filmography.

Sipur Studios, Yo Productions, and Wrong Turn Productions have joined as additional financiers for the film, further solidifying its high-profile status.

With Al Pacino’s involvement, Dead Man’s Wire is expected to be one of the most anticipated thrillers of the year.

Read More: Al Pacino recalls shocking encounter with ‘crazy’ fan

Earlier, Veteran Hollywood actor Al Pacino revealed that he was once kidnapped by a fan when he was early in his acting career.

In his memoir, titled “Sonny Boy”, the “Scarface” actor recalled an instance when a female fan gave him a ride after he was intoxicated.

Reflecting on the incident, Al Pacino said that he was once out drinking with Gene Hackman’s brother Richard Hackman when he ‘got so drunk that I could not find my way home.’

It was then a woman offered to drive him home and he hopped in the car without hesitation owing to his intoxicated state.

“A woman said to me, ‘Oh, I’ll drive you home.’ And without a second thought, I got into her car with her,” wrote the Hollywood star. “But as we drove, even in my daze, I could recognize that she was not taking me back to where I was staying.”

According to Pacino, the woman told him that she was kidnapping him when he asked where she was taking him.