Al Pacino recalls shocking encounter with ‘crazy’ fan

Veteran Hollywood actor Al Pacino has revealed that he was once kidnapped by a fan when he was early in his acting career.

In his newly released memoir, titled “Sonny Boy”, the “Scarface” actor recalled an instance when a female fan gave him a ride after he was intoxicated.

Reflecting on the incident, Al Pacino said that he was once out drinking with Gene Hackman’s brother Richard Hackman when he ‘got so drunk that I could not find my way home.’

It was then a woman offered to drive him home and he hopped in the car without hesitation owing to his intoxicated state.

“A woman said to me, ‘Oh, I’ll drive you home.’ And without a second thought, I got into her car with her,” wrote the Hollywood star. “But as we drove, even in my daze, I could recognize that she was not taking me back to where I was staying.”

According to Pacino, the woman told him that she was kidnapping him when he asked where she was taking him.

“I am from the South Bronx. When I see some crazy person trying to do something to me, I know how to escape. I said, ‘No, you’re not. I’m getting out.’ She said, ‘No, no,’ and she kept driving,” the Hollywood actor stated.

Al Pacino recalled opening the door of the car to jump out, leading his ‘kidnapper’ to change her plan and drive him home.

“She closed the door and took me home,” the Hollywood star revealed.

In his memoir, the Hollywood icon also revealed that he took on a role in Adam Sandler’s “Jack and Jill” after going broke due to a corrupt accountant.

According to Al Pacino, he had gotten warnings in 2011 that his accountant at the time was not to be trusted.

“Jack and Jill was the first film I made after I lost my money. To be honest, I did it because I didn’t have anything else,” he wrote.