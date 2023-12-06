Al Qadir Trust case: Court extends interim bail of Bushra Bibi

RAWALPINDI: The accountability court on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi – the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief – in the Al-Qadir Trust case, ARY News reported.

The Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir presided over the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust case in Adiala Jail.

The court extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi till December 13 and fixed the next hearing for the final arguments on her bail plea.

Earlier to this, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief and his wife Bushra Bibi filed a plea for re-registration of Al Qadir University Trust, ARY News reported.

As per details, the plea filed was filed in the Islamabad High Court by PTI chief, Bushra Bibi and executive director of Al Qadir Trust.

The plea stated that the unnecessary delay by the Labor and Industry Directorate should be declared illegal and the authorities should be stopped from creating hurdles in Al Qadir University activities.

Al Qadir University Trust was registered under the trust act 1982 but after trust act 2020 it was suspended. The plea informed the court that an application was submitted on February 22 but did not get a proper response.