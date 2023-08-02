PTI chief, Bushra Bibi moves IHC for re-registration of Al Qadir university Trust

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief and his wife Bushra Bibi have filed a plea for re-registration of Al Qadir University Trust, ARY News reported.

As per details, the plea filed was filed in the Islamabad High Court by PTI chief, Bushra Bibi and executive director of Al Qadir Trust.

The plea stated that the unnecessary delay by the Labor and Industry Directorate should be declared illegal and the authorities should be stopped from creating hurdles in Al Qadir University activities.

Al Qadir University Trust was registered under the trust act 1982 but after trust act 2020 it was suspended. The plea informed the court that an application was submitted on February 22 but did not get a proper response.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned former first lady Bushra Bibi in National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal.

The notice pointed out that the PTI chief’s wife was also summoned on 1st and 2nd June. “Bushra Bibi hasn’t participated in the investigation despite several summon notices,” it added, asking her to appear along with a male member of the family.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.