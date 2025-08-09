Alan Ritchson’s jaw-dropping new look in Motor City will leave you stunned

Alan Ritchson, known for his role in Reacher, looks almost unrecognizable in a new photo from the film Motor City.

The actor, 42, revealed a bold hair transformation, sporting long hair and a full beard that is a big change from his usual look.

In the photo shared by Elevation Pictures on X (former twitter), Alan Ritchson wears a white tank top showing off his fit physique.

The latest film from acclaimed director Potsy Ponciroli will have its North American Premiere at #TIFF50. MOTOR CITY, starring Shailene Woodley, Alan Ritchson, Ben Foster, Amar Chadha-Patel, Ben McKenzie, and Lionel Boyce, will screen in the Centrepiece programme this Sept. pic.twitter.com/HbWzXOc3K2 — Elevation Pictures (@Elevation_Pics) August 5, 2025



Fans had mixed reactions to the new style, some praising his dedication to the role, while others were less impressed compared to his Reacher appearance.

Motor City, directed by Potsy Ponciroli, also stars Shailene Woodley, Amar Chadha-Patel, Ben McKenzie, and Lionel Boyce alongside Ritchson.

The thriller is set in Detroit and will premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival this September.

This dramatic change marks a new chapter for Alan Ritchson, who continues to take on challenging roles following his success in Reacher.

His appearance in Motor City is highly anticipated, as fans look forward to seeing his performance in the upcoming film.

Also Read: Alan Ritchson expands career beyond Reacher with major signing

Earlier, Alan Ritchson, best known for playing the lead in the hit action series Reacher, has joined Range Media Partners.

The actor, who rose to global fame thanks to his role as Jack Reacher, made the move after parting ways with his longtime manager.

Range, led by co-founder Rich Cook, reportedly beat out several firms to sign the actor.

Alan Ritchson is currently filming the fourth season of Reacher, continuing as both the star and executive producer.

The show has been a massive success for Prime Video, with its third season becoming the most-watched returning series on the platform, pulling in over 54 million viewers in just 19 days.

In addition to Reacher, Alan Ritchson has a growing relationship with Amazon MGM Studios, where he has both a first-look film deal and a separate three-film acting agreement.