Alan Ritchson’s hit action series Reacher has reason to celebrate, as preparations for a fifth season are reportedly underway—even before the release of Season 4.

According to reports, Reacher has already entered early development for its fifth installment on Amazon Prime Video. While an official announcement is still pending, the move reflects the show’s massive global popularity since its debut in 2022.

The series, based on the bestselling novels by Lee Child, has consistently delivered strong viewership numbers. Notably, Season 4 was greenlit months ahead of Season 3’s premiere, with reports suggesting it will adapt the 13th novel, Gone Tomorrow.

Leading man Alan Ritchson has earned widespread praise for his portrayal of former military police officer Jack Reacher, cementing his status as a major action star in the streaming world. Sources indicate that Ritchson remains fully committed to the role and has no plans to step away from the franchise.

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Expanding its universe further, the production team has also announced a spin-off series centered on the character Frances Neagley, played by Maria Sten. The spin-off is expected to deepen the narrative world and offer fans a fresh perspective within the Reacher universe.

With Lee Child having authored 29 novels since 1997, there is ample source material for the series to continue for years. Reacher Season 4 is anticipated to premiere around mid-2026, while confirmation of Season 5 is likely to follow soon after.

Industry analysts note that the rapid renewal cycle underscores Alan Ritchson’s Reacher position as one of Amazon Prime Video’s most successful and widely watched titles.