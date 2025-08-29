Alan Ritchson reveals discussing Batman role with James Gunn

Actor Alan Ritchson has set the record straight about his potential casting as Batman in James Gunn’s DC Universe.

While actor Robert Pattinson plays the role in the franchise, DCU’s ‘Gods and Monsters’ chapter will introduce a new titular hero.

Titled ‘The Brave and The Bold,’ the film will see a new Batman, Damian Wayne, Bruce’s biological son.

DC Studios has confirmed that filmmaker Andy Muschietti will helm the reboot.

Rumours about Alan Ritchson joining the DC Universe began making rounds on social media after James Gunn admitted that he was a fan of the ‘Reacher’ star.

During a recent interview, the filmmaker called himself “a big Alan Ritchson fan, both as an actor and as a guy”.

Alan Ritchson has now confirmed that he had discussed the role with James Gunn.

“Well, it’s not rumour that James Gunn is a fan. He said it himself. And am I a fan of James Gunn? Absolutely,” the ‘Reacher’ actor said.

He continued, “I don’t want to mislead people. Words have been exchanged about Batman. But I strongly don’t think that Batman is in my future. I do think there is something in my future with DC. And I would like that to remain true.”

Meanwhile, ‘The Batman 2,’ starring Robert Pattinson, is set to arrive in theatres on October 1, 2027.

The first film was released in 2022 and generated $770 million at the worldwide box office.