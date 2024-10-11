Aleem Dar, Azhar likely to be added into new selection committee

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to include top former cricketers in the new selection committee, and likely to be announced in the coming days.

According to sources, former cricketers Aaqib Javed and Azhar Ali are expected to be included in the panel.

Surprisingly, former ICC elite umpire Aleem Dar is also expected to be made part of the new committee.

Legendary Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar retired from professional umpiring after the recently held Champions One Day Cup 2024.

Aleem Dar stepped down from the International Cricket Council (ICC) Elite Panel of Umpires after 19 years but remained involved in domestic matches and international matches within Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Asad Shafiq will continue to serve as a selector alongside the head coach.

The development comes days after former captain Mohammad Yousuf resigned from his post, citing personal reasons.

It should be noted here that the official squad announcement for the white-ball series against Australia is likely to be announced next week.

Pakistan’s national team is set to depart for Sydney on October 29, where they will face Australia in three ODIs and three T20 Internationals from November 4 to November 18.

Pakistan vs Australia white-ball series schedule:

ODI series:

November 4: MCG, Melbourne (Day/Night)

November 8: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (Day/Night)

November 10: Perth Stadium, Perth (Day/Night)

T20I series: