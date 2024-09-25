Aleem Dar set to retire after Champions One Day Cup

Legendary Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar is set to retire from professional umpiring after the ongoing Champions One Day Cup 2024.

Dar stepped down from the International Cricket Council (ICC) Elite Panel of Umpires after 19 years but remained involved in domestic matches and international matches within Pakistan.

But the ongoing domestic season will mark the end of his umpiring career and Dar will then turn his entire focus towards his thalassemia hospital.

The announcement was made by commentator Tariq Saeed during the Champions One-Day Cup.

Dar, who had been a part of the Elite Panel since its inception in 2002, officiated more Tests and ODIs than any other umpire and is second in T20Is, behind compatriot Ahsan Raza.

Aleem Dar officiated a record 448 international matches, including 145 Tests, 231 ODIs, and 72 T20Is.

“It has been a long journey, but I have enjoyed every bit of it. I have had the pleasure and honour of umpiring the world over and what I have achieved is something I did not even dream of when I started in the profession,” said Dar.

“Though I am still keen to continue as an international umpire, I felt it was now the right time, after 19 years on the road to step away from the Elite panel and provide an opportunity to someone from the International Panel. My message to umpires the world over is to work hard, maintain discipline and never stop learning.

“I thank the ICC, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and my colleagues on the panel for their support over the years. I would also like to thank my family; without whose support I could not have gone on for so long. I look forward to continuing to serve the game as an umpire.”