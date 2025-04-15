web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

UK business minister to visit China to boost trade

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Britain’s business minister, Jonathan Reynolds, will travel to China later this year in a bid to boost trade and investment between the two countries, the Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Asked about the media report, Reynolds’ office, the department for business and trade, said they were taking a “consistent and strategic approach” to Britain’s trade relationship with China.

The department, which did not confirm Reynolds’ trip, said they were engaging with China in areas of trade that benefit Britain’s national interests.

The Guardian said Reynolds’ trip was intended to restart the UK-China Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO), which both sides agreed in January to convene at an appropriate time. China is the UK’s fifth-largest trading partner.

Since coming to office in 2024, the Labour government has stepped up engagement with China following tensions under previous Conservative governments over human rights, Hong Kong and latterly restrictions on investment over security concerns.

But on Sunday Reynolds said China was no longer welcome in Britain’s steel sector after the government had to pass emergency legislation to ensure control of Chinese-owned British Steel.

Reynolds said he viewed other sectors such as car making, life sciences and agricultural products as less sensitive areas for Chinese investment.

British finance minister Rachel Reeves visited Beijing in January and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi visited London in February to revive talks that were paused for over six years.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.