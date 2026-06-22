Aleem Khan contacts Bilawal to from GB govt: sources

ISLAMABAD: Istahkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Chairman and Federal Minister for Communications Aleem Khan on Monday contacted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding the formation of the government in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), ARY News reported.

Both leaders discussed forming a joint government in Gilgit-Baltistan. Sources said that the duo agreed that the PPP and IPP will establish the government in GB jointly.

On the other hand, sources said that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will vote for the PPP candidate for Chief Minister (CM) but will sit on the opposition benches.

In exchange for its support to the PPP, the positions of GB Governor and Deputy Speaker will be given to the PML-N, the sources added. PPP sources said it is likely that Amjad Hussain Advocate will be elected as the GB CM tomorrow, Tuesday.

Earlier, the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly elected its Speaker and Deputy Speaker unopposed today. PPP’s Imran Nadeem took the Speaker’s seat without contest. PML-N’s Malik Kifayat-ur-Rehman became Deputy Speaker the same way.

Outgoing Speaker Nazir Advocate administered the oath to Imran Nadeem. Nadeem then swore in Kifayat-ur-Rehman as Deputy Speaker.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister

PPP has also named its candidate for Chief Minister, GB. Amjad Hussain Advocate will be the party’s nominee for the top slot, approved by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Bilawal spoke to PPP GB President Amjad Hussain over phone and gave him instructions on government formation and protecting people’s constitutional and economic rights, party sources said.

Sources said PPP had backchannel talks with other parties in GB last day, convincing them not to field candidates for Chief Minister. They said Amjad Hussain Advocate will be PPP’s CM candidate and the party will announce the name after the assembly oath-taking.

GB Assembly session was called for 4pm tomorrow. Sources said the names of CM and Speaker GB will be announced on June 22, with Bilawal Bhutto making the final call.