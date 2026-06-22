GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly elected its Speaker and Deputy Speaker unopposed on Monday, ARY News reported.

PPP’s Imran Nadeem took the Speaker’s seat without contest. PML-N’s Malik Kifayat-ur-Rehman became Deputy Speaker the same way.

Outgoing Speaker Nazir Advocate administered the oath to Imran Nadeem. Nadeem then swore in Kifayat-ur-Rehman as Deputy Speaker.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister

PPP has also named its candidate for Chief Minister GB. Amjad Hussain Advocate will be the party’s nominee for the top slot, approved by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Bilawal spoke to PPP GB President Amjad Hussain over phone and gave him instructions on government formation and protecting people’s constitutional and economic rights, party sources said.

Sources said PPP had backchannel talks with other parties in GB last day, convincing them not to field candidates for Chief Minister. They said Amjad Hussain Advocate will be PPP’s CM candidate and the party will announce the name after the assembly oath-taking.

GB Assembly session was called for 4pm tomorrow. Sources said the names of CM and Speaker GB will be announced on June 22, with Bilawal Bhutto making the final call.

Earlier, PPP sources said party leadership had given the green light for a coalition government in GB, and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party is expected to join the set-up.

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