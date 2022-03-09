Aleem Khan departs for London to meet Jahangir Tareen

ISLAMABAD: Former senior Punjab minister Aleem Khan, who has joined hands with disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, departed for London Wednesday morning, ARY News reported.

Mr Khan left for the United Kingdom (UK) capital on board his private plane.

Sources said Aleem Khan will meet Jahagir Tareen. The fast-changing political situation in the country and the opposition’s proposed no-trust move against the Imran Khan government will likely come under discussion during the meeting between the two, they added.

On Monday, Aleem announced his joining the Jahangir Tareen Khan group. The announcement came after a sitting of the Aleem and like-minded members at the residence of the Jahangir Tareen group to discuss the developing political situation.

Addressing a press conference along with Tareen’s Group Noman Langrial, Punjab’s former senior minister said Jahangir Tareen strived hard for PTI in the past years.

Khan said they were with Prime Minister Imran Khan, but were neglected after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into power. Unable to understand why Jahangir Tareen’s expertise were not utilized after coming into power, he asked.

