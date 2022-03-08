PML-Q opposes Aleem Khan as new Punjab CM in sitting with Govt

ISLAMABAD: Three senior ministers in a meeting with PML-Q leaders Moonis Elahi and Tariq Bashir Cheema have suggested the name of Aleem Khan to replace Usman Buzdar as the Chief Minister of Punjab, citing sources ARY News reported.

The development indicates a change in the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan with regard to Punjab’s Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

In a late night sitting PML-Q leaders rejected the government ministers’ suggestion, sources said. “It will be better Usman Buzdar keeps the office instead of replacing him with Aleem Khan”, PML-Q leaders said.

Amid recent political developments, the situation has been fluid in Punjab with hectic political contacts and meetings.

Chaudhry brothers are expected to reach Islamabad amid the political situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jahangir Tareen group on Monday decided to replace Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

According to the inside story of the meeting held at Jahangir Tareen’s residence, it was decided to nominate a new chief minister of Punjab.

Sources said that after Aleem Khan’s joining Jahangir Tareen group, it has become a big group against Usman Buzdar.

According to sources, like-minded members in the meeting refused to accept Usman Buzdar as Punjab’s chief minister and presented a charge sheet against him.

In the meeting, the members decided that Tareen Group would nominate its own candidate for the chief minister slot of the province.

The group is also expected to take a decision within 24 hours, whether to stay with the government or with the opposition, sources said.

Yesterday senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan announced to join the Tareen group after a meeting with like-minded members at the residence of Jahangir Tareen.

