Jahangir Tareen group decides to replace Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Jahangir Tareen group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday has decided to replace Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the inside story of the meeting held at Jahangir Tareen’s residence, it has been decided to nominate a new chief minister Punjab.

Sources said that after Aleem Khan’s joining Jahangir Tareen group, Tareen-Aleem has become a big group against Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar.

According to sources, like-minded members in the meeting refused to accept Usman Buzdar as Punjab’s chief minister and presented a charge sheet against him.

In the meeting, the members decided that Tareen Group would nominate its Punjab own candidate for the chief minister slot.

Read more: Aleem Khan joins Jahangir Tareen group

Sources also said that whether to stay with the government or with the opposition, Jahangir will take this important decision within 24 hours.

The meeting also decided to arrange an early dinner by the like-minded group to which like-minded members would be invited.

Earlier in the day, senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan announced to join the Tareen group.

The announcement came after a sitting of the Aleem Khan and like-minded members at the residence of the Jahangir Tareen group to discuss the developing political situation.

Comments