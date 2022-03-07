Aleem Khan joins Jahangir Tareen group

LAHORE: In a major development in the current political scenario, Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan has announced to join the Jahangir Tareen Khan group, ARY News reported on Monday.

The announcement came after a sitting of the Aleem Khan and like-minded members at the residence of the Jahangir Tareen group to discuss the developing political situation.

According to the latest reports, a number of PTI leaders including former Punjab senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan arrived at the residence of Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Addressing a press conference along with Tareen’s Group Noman Langrial, Punjab’s former senior minister said Jahangir Tareen strived hard for PTI in the past years.

Khan said they were with PM Imran Khan, but were neglected after PTI came into power. Unable to understand why Jahangir Tareen’s expertise were not utilized after coming into power, he asked.

The former senior minister Punjab expressed reservations over the Buzdar government. The Punjab government failed in delivering to the masses. Replying to a query, he said he has become active after meeting with over 40 Punjab MPAs.

He made it clear that he will remain part of PTI and went on to say he joined Imran Khan’s movement for the Naya Pakistan not to become Punjab CM.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had tasked Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to soothe estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen amid opposition’s no-trust move plan.

