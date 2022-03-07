PM Imran Khan tasks Sindh governor to soothe Aleem Khan, Tareen

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday tasked Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to soothe estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen amid opposition’s no-trust move plan, ARY News reported quoting sources.

According to sources privy to the development, PM Imran Khan issued these directives while chairing PTI core committee meeting here in Islamabad.

The participants of the meeting briefed the premier over contacts being made with estranged PTI leaders including an alliance between Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail also informed the meeting about his recent contacts with Aleem Khan.

On PM Imran’s instruction, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail will reach Lahore today where he will meet disgruntled PTI leaders Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan.

The development came after senior leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) reportedly approached PTI Punjab leader and MPA Aleem Khan as the latter plans to form a joint group with estranged leader Jahangir Tareen.

According to sources privy to the development, Aleem Khan has met more than two dozen lawmakers of the Punjab Assembly in the past three days.

“Aleem Khan will meet members of the like-minded group at the residence of Jahangir Tareen where they will likely form a strategy to move forward in the ongoing political developments,” they said.

