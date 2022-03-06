Bilawal Bhutto hints at failure of no-trust move

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Sunday said that he could not guarantee 100 percent success for the no-trust move against the incumbent government, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during a presser after Nadeem Afzal Chan joined PPP, Bilawal Bhutto said that bringing a no-trust move is a difficult task and he could not guarantee its 100 percent success.

“If we succeed, it will be a great achievement but even if we fail, I will not back down and continue my struggle,” the PPP chairman said and demanded of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign from his post.

“If Imran Khan considers himself a public figure then he should resign and come to the public to get a fresh mandate for him,” he said and added that “if Khan will not resign then the opposition will bring a no-trust move against him.”

He said that they believe that the government has lost its majority and is being installed. “We have forced the government to reach out to its members.”

Further speaking during the presser, the PPP chairman said that everyone will witness the neutrality of certain quarters once the no-trust move is tabled. He further asked people against causing a fight between PPP and PML-N and added that they would accept whatever decision is taken by the joint opposition.

Earlier in the day, former special assistant to PM, Nadeem Afzal Chan formally announced to rejoin Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) after leaving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Aitzaz Ahsan and others called on the Nadeem Afzal Chan at his residence.

Addressing the press conference along with the PPP leaders, Nadeem Afzal said thanked the party leadership for giving him respect and added that he has always fought the case of the farmers’ rights.

