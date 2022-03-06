Nadeem Afzal Chan rejoins PPP

LAHORE: Former special assistant to PM, Nadeem Afzal Chan on Sunday has formally announced to rejoin Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) after leaving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Aitzaz Ahsan and others called on the Nadeem Afzal Chan at his residence.

Addressing the press conference along with the PPP leaders, Nadeem Afzal said thanked the party leadership for giving him respect and added that he has always fought the case of the farmers’ rights.

Chan said he always remained a worker of Bhutto and will continue to serve the party. Addressing the media, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed Nadeem Afzal Chan back in the party and termed it big news.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, after resigning from the cabinet, Nadeem Afzal Chan had said yet he has not decided from which party he would contest upcoming general polls.

He had said the establishment must have been neutral now as everyone is saying so now. “Many things can happen when the establishment plays a neutral role.”

He had advised PM Imran Khan to take ‘bold decisions’ with courage so that he can be remembered in the country’s history.

