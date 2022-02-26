Opp in disarray as Jahangir Tareen, allies give cold-shoulder

ISLAMABAD: Opposition’s bid to bring no-trust move against the government seems to have lost the momentum as despite flurry of on and off camera meetings with allies and Jahangir Tareen group, none of them had assured their support, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, Jahangir Tareen has not yet given any clarity to opposition regarding support for their no-trust move.

“After getting disappointed from allies and Jahangir Tareen, the opposition has started to directly approach members of the treasury in the assembly for their support,” they said.

اپوزیشن کو اتحادیوں کے بعد جہانگیر ترین گروپ سے بھی مایوسی۔ترین کی جانب سے اپوزیشن کو عدم اعتماد پرکوئی واضح جواب نہ آیا،جس پر اپوزیشن نے ارکان اسمبلی سے براہ راست رابطے شروع کردیئے،ترین سے دو وفاقی وزرا نے رابطہ بھی کیا ہے،ترین ہمارے ساتھ ہیں،علاج کے لئے لندن گئے ہیں،وفاقی وزیر pic.twitter.com/GJxmYenZrl — Naeem Ashraf Butt (@naeemashrafbut3) February 26, 2022



Meanwhile, the sources said that two federal ministers had also approached Jahangir Tareen and claimed that the estranged PTI leader currently stands alongside them. “He is currently touring London for medical treatment but we have his support,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jahangir Tareen had reportedly met PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has also suggested the government seek his support to foil the no-trust move.

“I want the government to talk to Jahangir Tareen,” he said while responding to meetings of opposition leaders with the estranged PTI leader and added that he was independent in giving his political suggestions.

Sheikh Rasheed said that if the opposition has kept its moves secret then PM Imran Khan has also kept his cards close to his chest. “Nothing will happen to opposition’s moves as political campaigning has begun on the streets with one year left for the next election,” he said.

