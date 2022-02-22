No-trust move: Sheikh Rasheed wants govt to speak to Jahangir Tareen

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday said that the federal government was ready to increase deployment of Rangers in Sindh province in the wake of rising law and order issues in the province, especially in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

“We are ready to deploy Rangers in police stations,” the interior minister said as he responded to rising street crime incidents in Karachi and added that “We are ready to extend whatever support chief minister Sindh will ask for.”

He further shared the schedule of high profile events in the days ahead, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Russia tomorrow, the OIC conference is scheduled on March 22 while the Australian cricket team is visiting Pakistan on March 27.

“I don’t think that the opposition will march towards Islamabad on March 23,” the interior minister said while challenging that the no-trust move from the opposition will not succeed.

It has been three and a half years since Imran Khan took to power, and the opposition is bent on removing him from day one, however, none of their efforts remained successful, he said.

Sheikh Rasheed said that if the opposition has kept its moves secret then PM Imran Khan has also kept his cards close to his chest. “Nothing will happen to opposition’s moves as political campaigning has begun on the streets with one year left for the next election,” he said.

He said that PML-Q and MQM-P are allies of the government and if Jahangir Tareen is also taken onboard then he would also respond in a positive manner as there could be differences, not disassociation, between the friends.

“I want the government to talk to Jahangir Tareen,” he said while responding to meetings of opposition leaders with the estranged PTI leader and added that he was independent in giving his political suggestions.

Further commenting on the completion of five years of Operation Raddul Fassad, the interior minister said that Pakistan Army has proved itself after launching a successful operation against terrorists. “We have laid down lives of 80,000 soldiers of Pakistan Army and civilian population during this war,” he said.

