No-trust move: Jahangir Tareen meets Bilawal Bhutto

LAHORE: Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen held a meeting with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Lahore, ARY News reported on Saturday quoting sources.

According to sources privy to the development, the meeting between two leaders has held a few days ago in the provincial capital Lahore to discuss the PTI government and its fate.

“The meeting discussed no-trust move against ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government,” they said. “The disgruntled PTI leader Tareen sought one-week time for making a decision related to the no-trust move,” the sources within PPP told ARY News.

جہانگیرترین نے بلاول بھٹو زرداری سے ملاقات کی، ملاقات 2روز قبل لاہور میں ہوئی، جہانگیرترین نے عدم اعتماد پر تاحال امادگی ظاہر نہیں کی، جہانگیرترین نے فیصلےکےلیے ائندہ ہفتے تک کا وقت مانگا ہے، ذرائع پی پی pic.twitter.com/OEnaq0I3ib — Naeem Ashraf Butt (@naeemashrafbut3) February 19, 2022

Earlier it emerged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif had met estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.

According to sources within PML-N privy to the development, during the meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen, the former sought latter’s cooperation for no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The meeting lasted for multiple hours and Shehbaz Sharif also offered to accommodate PTI leader in the next setup,” they said.

Recently, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also reached out to disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen to muster support for the opposition’s planned no-trust move against the Imran Khan government.

PDM chief Maulana Fazl asked the estranged PTI leader for support for the no-trust move against the incumbent government, they added.

Opposition parties have stepped up efforts to oust the PTI government through a no-trust motion.

