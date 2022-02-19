No-trust move: Shehbaz Sharif ‘secretly meets’ Jahangir Tareen

LAHORE: In another behind the door meeting of opposition leaders for the success of their no-trust move, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif had met estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources within PML-N privy to the development, during the meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen, the former sought latter’s cooperation for no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The meeting lasted for multiple hours and Shehbaz Sharif also offered to accommodate PTI leader in the next setup,” they said.

Recently, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also reached out to disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen to muster support for the opposition’s planned no-trust move against the Imran Khan government.

PDM chief Maulana Fazl asked the estranged PTI leader for support for the no-trust move against the incumbent government, they added.

Opposition parties have stepped up efforts to oust the PTI government through a no-trust motion.

A delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) led by party president Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leadership.

The meeting between opposition leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Chaudhry brothers lasted one hour and 20 minutes, the sources said, adding the meeting was aimed to woo the PML-Q leaders for the proposed no-trust motion against the government.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had on February 11 announced to send the Imran Khan government packing through the no-trust move.

