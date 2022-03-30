Aleem Khan group refuses to support Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab CM

LAHORE: Aleem Khan group, a disgruntled faction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has refused to support Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the ruling party’s candidate for Punjab chief minister post, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“We will vote in favour of the opposition candidate for Punjab chief minister election, a spokesperson of the Aleem Khan group Khalid Mahmood confirmed, saying that every loyal worker of the PTI has reservations over PML-Q’s Elahi nomination for Punjab CM slot.

“For the first four years incompetent Usman Buzdar was imposed on the province and now Pervaiz Elahi has been named for the position,” he said.

Separately, the Tareen group has summoned a consultative session tomorrow (Thursday) to make a final decision whether to support the opposition’s no-trust motion or side with the ruling PTI.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Tareen group has decided to summon consultative session tomorrow wherein key decisions would be taken regarding no-trust resolution and Pervaiz Elahi’s candidature for Punjab chief minister (CM) slot after Usman Buzdar’s resignation.

Read More: MQM-P, OPPOSITION HAVE REACHED AGREEMENT: BILAWAL

They said that the Tareen group has decided to continue talks with Pervaiz Elahi, the joint opposition and government team over the no-confidence motion. A delegation of Tareen group will also meet PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi.

It was learnt that Jahangir Tareen group is likely to back Pervaiz Elahi’s candidature for Punjab chief minister (CM) slot after Usman Buzdar’s resignation.

Comments