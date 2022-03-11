Aleem Khan met Shehbaz Sharif ahead of London visit: sources

ISLAMABAD: Former senior Punjab minister Aleem Khan, who recently joined hands with disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, met Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif before flying to London, ARY News reported, citing sources.

They said the meeting between the two took place at the residence of their mutual friend a day before Khan’s departure to London.

Also Read: Aleem Khan holds secret meeting with Nawaz Sharif in London

The sources said Aleem Khan also held a telephonic conversation with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, adding he traveled to London after being given an assurance of his meeting with the PML-N supremo.

Earlier today, it was reported that the PTI dissident met with PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif in London. The sources privy to the development said that Aleem Khan met former prime minister Sharif at his London residence yesterday at 6:00 pm (GMT).

Also Read: Imran Khan to write letter to NA speaker against dissident MNAs

Both leaders exchanged views on the current political situation in the country, the no-trust motion and in-house change in Punjab in particular, they said.

Comments