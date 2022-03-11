Imran Khan to write letter to NA speaker against dissident MNAs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will write a letter to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser as Chairman of PTI asking him to take action against members of the National Assembly (MNAs) who violate party directives during no-trust move, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the senior leadership of the PTI and legal experts are holding a consultation over the matter regarding the content of the letter to be sent to the National Assembly speaker.

“The letter will seek action against MNAs under the law against floor-crossing,” the sources having knowledge of the consultation process said and added, “the letter will be conveyed to National Assembly speaker soon after a nod from PM Imran Khan.”

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry yesterday said that the Speaker National Assembly would not accept any vote going against the party lines under article 63 (1) (a) of the Constitution.

While speaking during a press briefing, Fawad Chaudhry said that under Article 63 (1) (a), the leader of the party has the right to make decisions regarding the dissenting members.

“The National Assembly speaker will not accept such votes against the party lines,” he said and added, “the speaker has the authority to give declaration under the article 63 (1) (a).”

Fawad Chaudhry said that the government has the support of 179 lawmakers and it may be possible that some additional votes may also turn in their favour. “It is now upto the Opposition to bring 172 votes for the success of the no-trust motion,” he said.

