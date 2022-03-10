Aleem Khan to meet Jahangir Tareen in London today: sources

LONDON: Two estranged leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan, will meet today in London in the aftermath of a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the schedule, Aleem Khan who left for London a day before will meet Jahangir Tareen today and the two would discuss the political developments in Centre and Punjab.

Aleem Khan has announced to join the ranks of Jahangir Tareen Khan group after the former met like-minded members at the residence of Tareen to discuss the developing political situation.

Addressing a press conference along with Tareen’s Group Noman Langrial, Punjab’s former senior minister said Jahangir Tareen strived hard for PTI in the past years.

Khan said they were with Prime Minister Imran Khan, but were neglected after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into power. Unable to understand why Tareen’s expertise were not utilized after coming into power, he asked.

However, PML-Q leaders rejected Aleem Khan as an alternative for CM Punjab Usman Buzdar in a meeting with the government ministers.

“It will be better Usman Buzdar keeps the office instead of replacing him with Aleem Khan”, PML-Q leaders said.

Amid recent political developments, the situation has been fluid in Punjab with hectic political contacts and meetings. Chaudhry brothers are expected to reach Islamabad amid the political situation.

