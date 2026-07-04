ISLAMABAD: President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Abdul Aleem Khan, has pledged to address the long-standing grievances of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), promising quality education, improved civic infrastructure and transparent governance if his party comes to power.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Aleem Khan said the IPP would ensure that all decisions concerning AJK are made in line with the aspirations of its people and vowed to fulfil every commitment made to the people of Kashmir.

He said practical measures would be taken to ensure that every child in Azad Kashmir has access to education, adding that expanding educational opportunities would be among the party’s key priorities.

Aleem Khan said that if the IPP is elected to form the government in AJK, it would uphold merit, transparency and public service in all state affairs.

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Criticising rival parties, Aleem Khan said those who had remained in power for years were responsible for the hardships faced by the people. He remarked that parties which had governed the country multiple times should first account for their own performance before criticising others.

On the occasion, several political figures joined the IPP, including Dr Sardar Zafar Iqbal (LA-25 Upper Neelum), Sardar Murtaza Ali Ahmad (Poonch), Sardar Abdul Jabbar Mughal (Constituency-4, Jhelum Valley), District Council Member Aamir Naeem, Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah (Kotli-Muzaffarabad), Councillor Shuja Mangol Advocate, Chaudhry Abdul Qadeer Gujjar (LA-35), Sardar Sajjad Gul (Neelum), Chairman Haji Iftikhar Mughal, Chairman Faheem Mushtaq, Raja Qamar Zaman, Sardar Mashal Younis, Syed Inam Gilani (Jhelum Valley), Councillor Khalid Mehmood, Councillor Nauman Usman, Hafiz Ahmad Butt (LA-42), Sardar Nazakat Minshad (Valley-3), Nauman Ali Chughtai, Asim Hameed, Farhan Anwar and Naveed Chaudhry.

Meanwhile, the IPP appointed former Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas as president of the party’s AJK chapter, while Nisar Anser Abdali was named the party’s general secretary for the region.