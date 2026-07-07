RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers ended their sit-in outside Adiala Jail on Tuesday after Aleema Khan announced that the protest would not continue, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media, Aleema Khan said she and her two sisters will come to Adiala Jail every Tuesday for meetings. She said PTI workers will stay in their own cities and will no longer gather outside the jail for future meetings.

Aleema Khan also announced that she is starting a street movement.

During the media talk, Aleema and Uzma Khan again criticised ARY News. Responding to a journalist’s question, Uzma Khan said they reached the jail on time but some TV channels reported that they did not arrive. She specifically mentioned ARY News while making the criticism.

The sit-in outside Adiala Jail later came to an end after Aleema’s announcement.

Earlier, a clash erupted between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers during a sit-in at Gorakhpur Factory checkpoint in Rawalpindi.

The sit-in was being led by PTI founder’s three sisters, including Aleema Khan.

According to witnesses, one group of workers had come to meet Aleema Khan. When another group tried to stop them, the two sides started fighting. They hit each other and tore each other’s clothes.

Aleema and the other sisters were present at the site during the brawl and watched as it happened. Video from the scene shows workers throwing punches. One worker’s shirt was ripped in the fight.

Police also detained some suspicious people near the sit-in.