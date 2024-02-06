Aleema Khan challenges FIA notices in IHC

23.9 C
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founder’s sister Aleema Khan Tuesday challenged Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ​​notices in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

According to details, Aleema Khan along with her lawyer Shiraz Ahmed Ranjha reached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where she got the biometric verification done to file two separate applications against FIA notices.

Aleema Khan in her pleas urged the IHC to order the suspension of FIA’s cyber crime wing and ant-terrorism wing notices to her.

The FIA has issued an inquiry notice to Aleema Khan for committing cybercrime; inciting violence and hate speech.

The sister of PTI founder was summoned to the cybercrime reporting center on February 3 to present her stance and clarify her statements, however, she did not appear before the FIA cybercrime.

In a separate FIA notice from the Counter Terrorism Wing on the Interior Ministry complaint Aleema Khan had been summoned on February 11.

