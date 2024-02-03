Aleema Khan receives another notice from FIA

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) Counter Terrorism Wing summoned Aleema Khan, sister of former prime minister Imran Khan over anti-state speeches, ARY News reported.

As per details, Aleema Khan received another notice from the Counter Terrorism Wing of FIA on the Interior Ministry complaint and summoned her on February 11.

The notice stated that the PTI founder’s sister through her speeches incited people to carry out violence against the state.

Yesterday, the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) ordered an inquiry against Aleema Khan, sister of former prime minister Imran Khan for inciting violence.

As per details, the FIA has issued an inquiry notice to Aleema Khan for committing cyber crime; inciting violence and hate speech.

The sister of PTI founder was summoned to the cybercrime reporting center on February 3 to present her stance and clarify her statements, however, she did not appear before the FIA cybercrime.

