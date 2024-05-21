Rangers raid CTD’s Karachi office, rescue ‘abducted’ citizen

KARACHI: Rangers personnel on Tuesday conducted a raid at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) office and rescued an abducted citizen from their possession, ARY News reported.

The DIG CTD Asif Aijaz Shaikh in a statement stated that the CTD officials had failed to report the detained individual – who recently arrived in Karachi from Iraq – to higher authorities and had not officially recorded his detention.

He further disclosed that the CTD initially demanded a ransom of Rs 500,000 from the victim’s family, which was later negotiated down to Rs 100,000.

As a result, the DIG CTD announced the suspension of four CTD officials, including the Station House Officer (SHO), Sub-Inspector, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), and a Constable.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the suspended officers following their arrest.

Earlier this month, the Sindh Rangers and Police in a coordinated intelligence-based operation, arrested a most wanted suspect from the Sammo Goth area of Karachi.

The suspect, identified as Nasir alias Chipu, was involved in numerous street crimes, a spokesman for Rangers said on Thursday.

During the arrest, authorities recovered a 30-bore pistol and ammunition from his possession.

Nasir also confessed to participating in an attack on a Rangers mobile unit in 2021. He has a prior history of imprisonment. Efforts are ongoing to capture his accomplices.

The arrested suspect, along with the seized weapons and ammunition, has been handed over to the police for further legal action.