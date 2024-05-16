Rangers arrest most wanted criminal in Karachi IBO 

KARACHI: The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a coordinated intelligence-based operation, arrested a most wanted suspect from the Sammo Goth area of Karachi.

The suspect, identified as Nasir alias Chipu, was involved in numerous street crimes, a spokesman for Rangers said on Thursday.

During the arrest, authorities recovered a 30-bore pistol and ammunition from his possession.

Nasir also confessed to participating in an attack on a Rangers mobile unit in 2021. He has a prior history of imprisonment. Efforts are ongoing to capture his accomplices.

The arrested suspect, along with the seized weapons and ammunition, has been handed over to the police for further legal action.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested four members of a gang involved in the illegal smuggling of weapons in Karachi.

The CTD spokesperson revealed that the four members – named Ghulam Rasool, Mohammad Yousuf, Gul Hassan, and Farhan alias Ganja – of an inter-provincial gang involved in the illegal smuggling of weapons in Karachi have been arrested.

During the operation, the CTD officials recovered two bikes, and ammunitions along with two 9mm and four 30bore pistols from the possession of the arrested individuals.