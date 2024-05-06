CTD arrests four street criminals in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed to have arrested four members of a gang involved in the illegal smuggling of weapons in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The CTD spokesperson revealed that the four members – named Ghulam Rasool, Mohammad Yousuf, Gul Hassan, and Farhan alias Ganja – of an inter-provincial gang involved in the illegal smuggling of weapons in Karachi have been arrested.

During the operation, the CTD officials recovered two bikes, and ammunitions along with two 9mm and four 30bore pistols from the possession of the arrested individuals.

According to CTD officials, the arrested suspects were involved in street criminal activities in Karachi and had previously been apprehended and served jail time.

Earlier to this, the Anti Encroachment Force carried out a targeted operation in District East, resulting in the apprehension of two notorious land grabbers of Karachi.

The director of Anti Encroachment Force, Raja Tariq Chandio, claimed to have arrested two most wanted land grabbers, identified as Abid Tanveer and Shahenshah alias Siraiki, allegedly involved in illegally possessing the land in front of Super Highway Police Station.

Following the arrest of the wanted land grabbers, a case has been registered against the accused for illegally occupying land located in interior Sindh.

In the First Information Report (FIR), the names of the 15 most wanted land grabbers are included in the report.

However, the law enforcers are conducting raids to arrest the absconding accused.