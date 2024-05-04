Two notorious land grabbers arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The Anti Encroachment Force carried out a targeted operation in District East, resulting in the apprehension of two notorious land grabbers of Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The director of Anti Encroachment Force, Raja Tariq Chandio, claimed to have arrested two most wanted land grabbers, identified as Abid Tanveer and Shahenshah alias Siraiki, allegedly involved in illegally possessing the land in front of Super Highway Police Station.

Following the arrest of the wanted land grabbers, a case has been registered against the accused for illegally occupying land located in interior Sindh.

In the First Information Report (FIR), the names of the 15 most wanted land grabbers are included in the report.

However, the law enforcers are conducting raids to arrest the absconding accused.

Last year, the Sindh government decided to launch a crackdown against high-profile land grabbers across the province.

The decision was taken during an emergency meeting held under the chairmanship of Director Anti-Encroachment Force Raja Tariq Chandio. DSP Operations Tariq Islam, AD Abdul Wahid Billu, and others attended the meeting.

During the meeting, it was decided to launch a crackdown against high-profile land grabbers on the issue of grabbing government lands worth billions of rupees across Sindh.

Meanwhile, a special task force has also been constituted to reclaim the government and private land.

The Anti-Encroachment Force said that cases have been registered against 480 land grabbers across Sindh. A total of 473 land grabbers have been booked in Karachi and 99 percent of the land grabs have been taken by the mafia.