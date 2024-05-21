web analytics
Flight carrying 290 students to land in Peshawar tonight

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur said that the first flight from Bishkek to Peshawar will land at the Airport at 2 am on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

CM Gandapur said that he along with his cabinet members will receive 290 students coming from Bishkek. The chief minister said that the provincial government allocated Rs 120 million to facilitate the students’ return.

Ali Amin Gandapur said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will take every possible measure to assist Pakistanis in dire need in Bishkek.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has so far, airlifted 810 students via five flights from Kyrgyzstan after violence broke out in Bishkek.

Flight no ANK-4575 carrying 347 Pakistani students landed at Islamabad International Airport from Bishkek on Tuesday early morning, while Pakistan International Airlines’ flight PK-6252 with 167 students also landed at Islamabad airport.

Pakistan announced to repatriattion of the stranded Pakistani students from Bishkek after reports of violence emerged.

On Monday, a special plane, carrying Pakistani students, reached Islamabad from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam welcomed the Pakistani students at Islamabad airport.

Talking to the media, the minister said that Prime Minister Shhebaz Sharif immediately took steps to protect Pakistani students after this incident, he was monitoring the situation.

