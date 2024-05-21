Three children die of measles in Sanghar

SANGHAR: Three more children died of measles in district Sanghar within a span of one week, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, more than 12 children in the village are still affected by measles, causing concerns among the residents.

The family of the deceased children maintained that despite the deaths, no health team visited the area.

On the other hand, Sindh Health Department said that the anti-measles vaccination campaign is scheduled to be held from May 20th to 25th.

Earlier in the month, two children died of measles in district Dadu taking the death toll to 25 during the past four months.

Civil Surgeon Dr Amjad Mastoi while confirming the deaths said that an anti-measles vaccination drive is underway across the district Dadu. He said that during the last four months, 397 children infected with measles were admitted to hospitals.

Dr Amjad Mastoi said that a large number of children have been diagnosed with measles in Tehsils Juhi, Khairour Nathan Shan, and Maher.

Sindh health department is seen to be lacking in action over the increasing number of infections and deaths in the area.

Sindh’s health minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho had earlier said that a special vaccination campaign is being run in the areas with several measles cases.

In a statement, Azra Pechuho has said that a vaccine drive being started again from May 13 to 25 for typhoid vaccination. “In Sindh 8.9 million children of six months to 15 years’ age will be vaccinated for typhoid immunization”.

Measles cases have been increasing across most regions mainly due to missed vaccinations during the COVID-19 years when health systems were overwhelmed and fell behind on routine vaccinations for preventable diseases.