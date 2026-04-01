Aleema Khan calls for increased pressure for PTI founder’s release

RAWALPINDI: Aleema Khan on Tuesday urged party workers to intensify efforts for the release of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, saying meaningful pressure would only build if large numbers gather, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media at Gorakhpur Naka in Rawalpindi, Aleema Khan said that unless at least 10,000 workers and office-bearers assemble, the required pressure for securing the release of Imran Khan would not materialize.

She stressed that those unwilling to bear the responsibility for the founder’s release should step aside and allow others to take their place.

Aleema Khan further alleged that Imran Khan is being kept in continuous solitary confinement and subjected to mental stress.

Referring to the party’s protest strategy, she said the call for demonstrations had been assigned to Sohail Afridi, adding that a broader street movement had also been discussed within the party.

She noted that opposition leaders had engaged in dialogue efforts, while responsibilities were also given to Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Nasir Abbas for political coordination.

Aleema Khan added that the responsibility for leading protests was given to younger leadership, as such activities require active on-ground mobilization.

Also Read: Aleema Khan rejects claims of rift between PTI leadership and family

Earlier, Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, expressed serious concern over his health, claiming that family members and lawyers have been barred from meeting him for several months.

Speaking to the media in Rawalpindi, Aleema Khan said the family had not been allowed to meet the PTI founder since October 16, adding that both family members and legal representatives had been denied access for the past five months.

She said authorities had not provided any clear explanation for preventing the meetings, which had caused deep concern among the family.

Aleema Khan particularly raised concerns about Imran Khan’s eye condition, stating that the family had not been informed about his medical situation.

“We are very worried about his eye. No information has been shared with us,” she said, adding that doctors had already stated that adequate facilities for eye treatment were not available at PIMS.